Coca-Cola’s New Soda Tastes Like Outer Space?

You’ve gotta hand it to the folks at Coca-Cola. Basing a flavor on something flavorless is pretty bold: They’re debuting a new drink on Monday that’s supposed to taste like OUTER SPACE. Ok then!
It’s called Coca-Cola Starlight, and we don’t know the real flavor. They just say it’s inspired by space and has, quote, “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire . . . as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”
It’s a limited time-only thing. Both original and zero-sugar options hit stores nationwide on Monday. One reporter who tried it said it tastes like regular Coke, just sweeter. And it’s red, which was “inspired by the light of the stars.”
(Here’s a photo.)