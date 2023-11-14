Cobra Kai Final Season Has Resumed Writing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: (L-R) Patrick Hogan, William Zabka, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Ralph Macchio and Don Lee attend Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” LA Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Cobra Kai’s end is drawing near. Following the end of the writers’ and performers’ strikes, Jon Hurtwitz started writing again for the final episodes of the program.

The sixth and final season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series was supposed to premiere earlier this year, but the strikes in Hollywood forced a halt to the production of new episodes. The crew is prepared to resume working on the show now that the disputes have been settled.

Jon said, “Hopefully, the characters are rich enough that if there is an opportunity in the future to pick up with them again one day, they’ll still be characters people are hoping to spend time with.”

He continued, “We’ve also added so many characters to the mix and storylines to the mix that it’s constantly evolving what this final season is going to be. We are taking ourselves to places in the finale that we think are going to be fun, surprising and exciting.”

Which character do you think deserves a spin-off series? Why?