98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Coalition Calls For Columbus Day To Be Replaced By Indigenous Peoples Day

October 11, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Share
Coalition Calls For Columbus Day To Be Replaced By Indigenous Peoples Day

An Illinois coalition wants to get rid of Columbus Day.  Speaking in Chicago yesterday, leaders of the Indigenous Peoples Day Coalition of Illinois called for the Columbus Day holiday to be replaced with Indigenous Peoples Day on calendars around the country.  The request came on the same day as the annual Columbus Day parade downtown.  President Biden last year issued a proclamation to observe Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Luke Bryan Shares Bittersweet Personal News That May Be Difficult For Fans To Hear

Recent Posts