Co-Hosts Announced For Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Friends celebrating the New Year 2016

Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ‘Entertainment Tonight’s’ Rachel Smith will host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’.

Jimmy put out a press release and said, “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome.”

Elle said, “New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start.”

The big show happens at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville and will air on the CBS network on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31.