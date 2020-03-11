      Weather Alert

CMT’s Nashville building closes after telethon-goer was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus

Mar 11, 2020 @ 12:00pm

CMTCMT’s downtown Nashville building was closed for cleaning Tuesday after it was learned that someone who attended last week’s Rebuilding Nashville telethon was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The building is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning, Billboard reports. 

The telethon was organized to raise money for relief efforts after the deadly tornadoes that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee on March 3. Several country stars and others worked the CMT telethon phone lines, including Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and Charles KelleyBlanco BrownTravis DenningDevin DawsonCassadee PopeKalie ShorrGavin DeGraw, and Whitney Duncan

After learning that an “external attendee” visited the event prior to being diagnosed, CMT immediately closed the building for cleaning and required that team members who’d attended the fundraiser work from home for two weeks, a spokesperson reports.

The country music industry has also seen a number of canceled events and festivals amid concerns about the spread of the virus.

 

