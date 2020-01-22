      Weather Alert

CMT Vows: Female Country Artists Will Get 50% Airplay… Women = Half the World.

Jan 21, 2020 @ 7:45pm

CMT wants to make it an “even playing field,” for female musicians.  So, Country Music Television now dedicates 50-percent of its music “airplay” to them.

Before the change, CMT previously had played only 40-percent female artists’ work and 60-percent male artists’ songs.

Officials want to make sure they are making things balanced, when it comes to representation.

Here, at WCCQ, WE WANT YOU TO KNOW:  we’re all about equal play and equal pay.

