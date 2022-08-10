‘CMT Storytellers’ To Feature Darius Rucker

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Darius Rucker will be telling exclusive stories about his life and career including both solo and from Hootie & the Blowfish on a new episode of ‘CMT Storytellers.’

In a preview for the show, Darius says, “The way music connects and how the story evolves for each person differently is perhaps the coolest aspect of music, which is what makes a show like CMT Storytellers so special as I think we can always use more moments of connection.”

His episode will premiere on August 31.