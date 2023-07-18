CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s Controversial ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 10: Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Jason Aldean’s new video, ‘Try that In a Small Down,’ which has received more than 346,000 views on YouTube, has been pulled from the CMT network.

The video features Jason in front of a courthouse with an American flag hanging along with “footage of a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and robbing a convenience store.”

The lyrics include, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up/Well, that sh*t might fly in the city, good luck.”

Jason posted a message regarding the song on his Instagram, saying, “I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject too the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

CMT has not commented on the decision to pull the video.

Do you think CMT was right in its decision to pull the song?