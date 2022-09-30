98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CMT ARTIST OF A LIFETIME AWARD GOES TO…..

September 30, 2022 8:17AM CDT
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year special, set to premiere on the cable network on Friday, October 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Previous recipients of this award include Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard.

Alan said, “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor. I’m very proud.”

Alan has made and released nearly 60 music videos throughout his three-decade career.

In addition to Alan, this year’s CMT Artists of the Year special will showcase previously announced honorees Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes.

