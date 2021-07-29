      Weather Alert

CMA Summer Jam sets ABC air date, adds performances by Eric Church, Darius Rucker + more

Jul 29, 2021 @ 2:00pm

ABC/CMA

Just hours after wrapping its two-day CMA Summer Jam, the Country Music Association has announced a television air date for the event. A three-hour primetime special reliving all the highlights will air September 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert were just a few of the artists who took the stage during the two-day musical party, which took place at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28. 

Other performing acts who’ll be featured in the special include Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Dwight Yoakam, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

But that’s not all. In addition to his Ascend Amphitheater appearance, Dierks will take the stage in a bonus performance with Hardy and Breland. Presumably, they’re playing their just-released new song, “Beers on Me”; the performance will come to viewers from Dierks’ Broadway bar, Whiskey Row

The TV special will also feature a performance from Eric Church, recorded on downtown Nashville’s John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, with a view of the Cumberland River. Meanwhile, Darius Rucker also hits the outdoor stage of Nashville’s newly-constructed Fifth & Broadway complex. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Recognize a Truly Hard Worker
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
Catfish days in Wilmington all weekend!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On