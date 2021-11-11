CMA Award Winners!

Here are the winners from Wednesday night’s Country Music Association awards:
– Single of the Year: Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
– Song of the Year: Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
– Album of the Year: Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
– Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
– Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
– Female Vocalist of the Year: Carly Pearce
– Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
– Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osbourne
– New Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen
– Musical Event of the Year: “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
– Video of thd Year: “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini