Clutter – Is It Mentally Healthy or Not?

According to a survey of 2,000 homeowners with garages assessed how they deal with clutter: Nearly one-third have said it’s difficult to keep their homes organized.

Meanwhile, four out of five (82%) consider themselves to be organized. But they do feel the mental weight of keeping their homes tidy.

On the other hand, three out of four (73%) people feel overwhelmed when their home isn’t clean.

A poll done by OnePoll for The Container Store shows that one in seven homeowners admit that their home is currently unorganized.

The garage, closets and drawers are reported to be the most difficult places to keep organized.

