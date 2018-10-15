Clues that Suggest People are Lying

There are physical signs that someone is lying, but a new study finds they are a lot harder to detect than you might think. University of Edinburgh researchers created a computerized two-player game in which 24 pairs of players hunted for treasure, and they could lie at will. Researchers coded more than 1,100 utterances produced by speakers against 19 potential cues to lying– like pauses in speech, changes in speech rate, shifts in eye gaze and eyebrow movements. The researchers also looked at which of these cues listeners identified, and which cues were more likely to be produced when telling a lie. They found the listener could make judgements on whether someone was a lie or not within a few hundred milliseconds of encountering a cue, but, the most common cues associated with lying were more likely to be used if the speaker was telling the truth. Here’s the complete story from EurekAlert.