Closed for Good: George Jones’ Downtown Nashville Museum + Restaurant

As many Country music-themed bars and restaurants open in Nashville, George Jones’ downtown museum and restaurant is closing its doors.
“It has been a difficult 2 years for many — our company is no different,” a statement from the venue reads. “From the pandemic (and the starts and stop there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago — we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficult with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least!) to make a business viable.”
The George Jones Museum and Restaurant opened in 2015, with an event space as well as a museum, which housed artifacts from Jones’ storied career.
The statement clarifies that all of the George Jones’ memorabilia are “handled with care,” and that, “There will be more to come on where this exhibit will land next.”
Our guess: One of today’s country music superstars will likely incorporate a George Jones tribute section, into his or her own Nashville venue/bar.