Clorox Wipes Shortage Expected to Last Until Mid-2021
If you’ve been waiting for your local store to restock Clorox disinfectant wipes, it’s going to be a while.
Clorox officials say they won’t be able to replenish the depleted supply until halfway through 2021.
Friday’s announcement marks the third time Clorox has changed the timeline for restocking stores, with the in-demand product.
In May, the company promised more wipes by summertime. In August, it claimed stores would be fully restocked by the end of the year.
Locally, stores do seem to carry a limited number of lesser known or “house” brands of wipes. But purchases are generally limited, to one or two, per customer.