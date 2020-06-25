Clint Black Releases New Album, Some Of His ‘Best Work’
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum hosts Clint Black for a Songwriter Session at Music Fest at the Hall on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Clint Black celebrated the release of his 12th studio album, called Out of Sane, on Saturday (June 20th) with a special performance on the Grand Ole Opry. The project marks his first studio project release in five years.
Clint said, “I’m so happy to have this new music out, after five years since my last album. I would rank this CD right up there with my best work. The feedback from my fans has echoed that appraisal and it’s exciting to hear which are their favorites.”
During his Opry performance, Clint included the lead single from the album, called “America (Still in Love With You).” The song serves as Clint’s love letter to our nation.