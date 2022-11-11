Clint Black Reflects On Songwriting And The Enduring Appeal Of His Music Catalog

Unlike many big country names, Clint Black is the lead songwriter on all of his hits. The Texas native says he was influenced by “Jimmie Rodgers, the Carter Family, Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins, and Bob Wills, but we also loved the Eagles, Bob Seger, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steely Dan, Leon Russell, Johnny and Edgar Winter.” Black was also a fan of Stevie Wonder and tried to learn the harmonica like Wonder, but “quickly gave up.”

While not involving himself in the Nashville songwriting scene, Black says he was able to focus on “more the art and not the gallery.”

For the first 25 years of his career, Black didn’t use industry writers. It wasn’t until his 2000 hit, “Been There,” that he wrote alongside Steve Wariner.