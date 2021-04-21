How Often Should You Clean Your Home?
Latex Glove For Cleaning on hand isolated on white background
According to two experts, Jason Tetro, microbiologist and author of The Germ Code and The Germ Files; and Becky Rapinchuk, a cleaning expert and author of two books on cleaning, here is how often you should clean things in your home:
– Change the sheets once a week, two at the most. Wash them in hot water.
– Disinfect the sinks every day.
– Vacuum the rugs and wash the floors every one to two weeks.
– Wipe down the bathroom once a week at least. Your shower curtains should be disinfected weekly to avoid mildew.
– Swap out bath towels every other day.
– Swap out the kitchen sponge every few days. Drop them into boiling water for 2 minutes, put them in the microwave for 2 minutes while damp every couple of days, and replace them when they deteriorate.
– Wipe down doorknobs once a week.
Better get to work!