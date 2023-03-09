Clay Walker’s Expletive-Filled Rant about his Bus Driver Leaks Online

The expletive-filled and threatening rant seems to stem from Walker’s assessment that the driver had been late and had not cleaned up the bus.

Walker has issued a statement to Country Now, and, in it, Clay writes, quote, “This happened over a year ago and it came at the end of a long, tough weekend. The bus driver and I reconciled immediately and we are friends and stay in touch.”

The audio was leaked online, earlier this week. It was shared on TikTok by user @_i.am.brooke_ with the caption, “TIKTOK THIS IS NOT ME BULLYING. We’re just outing someone who is. I guess the Chain of Love ends with him after all… Share this to make sure it’s seen, and he doesn’t get away with this.”