Clay Walker’s Expletive-Filled Rant about his Bus Driver Leaks Online

March 9, 2023 10:00AM CST
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Audio recording of Clay Walker verbally dressing down his bus driver has been leaked on social media – but there’s more to the story.  

The expletive-filled and threatening rant seems to stem from Walker’s assessment that the driver had been late and had not cleaned up the bus.

Walker has issued a statement to Country Now, and, in it, Clay writes, quote, “This happened over a year ago and it came at the end of a long, tough weekend.  The bus driver and I reconciled immediately and we are friends and stay in touch.”

The audio was leaked online, earlier this week.  It was shared on TikTok by user @_i.am.brooke_ with the caption, “TIKTOK THIS IS NOT ME BULLYING.  We’re just outing someone who is.  I guess the Chain of Love ends with him after all…  Share this to make sure it’s seen, and he doesn’t get away with this.”

