Clay Walker at Ribfest Friday Night!

Elle King will now co- headline the show with Clay Walker and Elle King will close the night. They will also be supported by local favorite, Tres Moustache. “We are absolutely delighted that we have pulled off a lineup this strong so late in the process, but we are thrilled to open our party with these people,” said Bev Schafman, Ribfest chairperson. “We promised our fans a great show and this lineup delivers it.” added Schafman. Ribfest from the Exchange Club of Naperville is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID 19 cancellations.