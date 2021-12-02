Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence Will Tour Together Next Year

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will be hitting the road together for a nine-date tour. It’s set to kick off on March 3rd at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC. Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale on Friday (December 3rd) at tracylawrence.com and claywalker.com. The closest the legends will come to us, at this point, is Milwaukee, WI. Lawrence performed, last summer, at the Arcada Theatre, in Saint Charles.
The plan is for Clay and Tracy to share a stage and a band, performing their respective hits alongside each other, as well as their latest releases.
Tracy said, “So excited to be sharing the stage with my friend! Many years of hits between us and now we get to go out and play them together for all our fans. While we have toured together over the years, this time we decided to switch things up and share the stage and band for the entire show. No question – this is going to be a good time!”
Clay added, “Tracy and I have been good friends for a lot of years and being on the same stage at the same time, singing one hit after another is one of the highlights of my career.”
Here are Clay and Tracy’s tour dates:
March 3 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
March 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Coliseum
March 5 Augusta, GA William Bell Auditorium
March 10 Charleston, WV Municipal Auditorium
March 11 Chattanooga, TN Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Auditorium
March 12 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center
March 17 Kalamazoo, MI Wings Event Center
March 18 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
March 19 Owensboro, KY Owensboro SportsCenter