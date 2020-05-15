Claudio Sanchez shares two new songs with The Prize Fighter Inferno solo project
Credit: Jimmy FontaineCoheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has released two new songs with his resurrected solo project, The Prize Fighter Inferno.
The tracks, which premiered via Spin, are titled “Death Rattle” and “Crazy for You.” Both are available now for digital download.
Sanchez brought Prize Fighter back in April with the new song, “More than Love.” Prior to that, he hadn’t released any new music with the project in nearly eight years.
A new Prize Fighter album is forthcoming.
Meanwhile, Coheed’s most recent album is 2018’s The Unheavenly Creatures. Earlier this week, they announced that their inaugural S.S. Neverender concert cruise, set to sail out this fall, had been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
