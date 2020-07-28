Civil Rights Attorney Says Lawsuit Against NorthPoint Coming Soon
Former Chicago Alderman and Civil Rights attorney Bob Fioretti has been working pro bono with many people in the NorthPoint opposition movement since April of this year. Fioretti says the NorthPoint project failed in all respects including harmful to local citizens that border the project including but not limited to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Fiortetti says NorthPoint has misled the Joliet City Council and says the project will not bring economic development. Fioretti says he had up to 9 attorneys working on this case.
Stop NorthPoint, LLC is a newly formed group organized with the Illinois Secretary of State of about a dozen leadership team members and they are taking donations. 100% funds raised are for legal fees of Bob Fioretti and his large team of experts and will work on a reduced fee. A lawsuit will be forthcoming. There are several ways to donate including at any BMO Harris bank.
- Contributions to the Stop NorthPoint can be made at any BMO Harris bank, cash or check.
- Paypal link from StopNorthPoint.com
- Or you can make a direct payment through PayPal by using this email address: Paypal@StopNorthPoint.com
