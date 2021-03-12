City of Lockport In The Driver Seat After Buying Former Texaco Refinery Land
The City of Lockport has bought a huge chunk of land from the former site of the Texaco refinery. The agreement will in essence block any logistics development. The 181 acre parcel of land has been vacant since 1981 and Chevron has spent nearly $500 million to clean the site. The purchase price is $2-million. City of Lockport Mayor Steven Streit says the acquisition will give Lockport a lot to work with to include green space.
The property is bigger than downtown Lockport and is nine blocks away. The parcel of land is on the northwest side of Lockport and is located at 301 W. Second Street.