City of Joliet Receives Grant from Canadian National EcoConnexions for Entryway Beautification
The City of Joliet will celebrate a beautification project focused on enhancing the entryways to Joliet made possible through a grant of $25,000 from the Canadian National EcoConnexions “From the Ground Up” program in the United States.
Canadian National has an Intermodal Facility in Joliet and provides financial support for projects to improve the quality of life in communities where they have a presence. Floral displays and improvements to city gateways and entryways are being made possible through the grant which is administered by the non-profit organization America in Bloom (AIB.) AIB is a program partner and lends technical assistance. The main goal of the project is to make entryways and City Center streets attractive, inviting and environmentally beneficial.
The celebration will be a press conference held on Thursday, September 10 at 4:30 p.m. at MyGrain Brewing Company, 50 E. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432. Representatives of America in Bloom, Canadian National and the City of Joliet will be in attendance.