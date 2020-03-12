City of Joliet Issues COVID-19 Update
The City of Joliet is acknowledging recent concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The City is following the most current recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 and other viral illnesses. Residents should follow the recommendations made by the IDPH and CDC pertaining to travel, preventative care and treatment for the new coronavirus. Both sites offer straightforward instructions and updates on this rapidly evolving situation.
Everyone can take the following steps to prevent the spread of illness:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick except to get medical care.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.
- Dispose of used tissues in the trash.
- Immediately wash your hands or use a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- These can include tables, doorknobs, light switches, phones, keyboards, toilets, etc.
At this time the City of Joliet has decided to proceed with all scheduled public meetings. A calendar of all public meeting dates, times, locations and agendas can be found at www.joliet.gov.