City of Joliet Election Petitions for Candidacy
Beginning Tuesday, September 22, 2020, petitions for candidacy for the above listed offices will be available in the City Clerk’s Office, located in the Joliet Municipal Building, 150 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432.
To qualify as a candidate, applicants must be a qualified elector of the City of Joliet and have resided within the corporate limits of the City for at least one year preceding the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election.
Candidacy petitions must be filed with the Joliet City Clerk’s Office between Monday, December 14, 2020 and Monday, December 21, 2020 during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Joliet City Clerk’s Office will remain open until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 to accept petitions for candidacy.