City of Joliet Announces Tree Debris Removal
The City of Joliet Roadways Division has announced that they will remove all tree debris that is in the city parkway. If a city of Joliet resident has hired a contractor for tree clean up, the contractor is responsible for removal of tree debris from the property. Branches less than three inches in diameter should be prepared for removal according to Waste Management guidelines, listed below.
- Brush, tree limbs, and branches must be bound in bundles not exceeding 4 feet and weighing no more than 50 pounds.
- No single piece within each bundle should exceed three inches in diameter.
- Unbundled brush will not be collected.
- All other yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, etc.) must be placed in either 30-gallon kraft paper bags or a rigid container no greater than 32-gallons.
- Non-standard containers such as drums, baskets, etc. will not be collected.
- Designated yard waste containers must be clearly marked so that it is visible from the street. Only yard waste may be placed in a cart or container that has been designated for yard waste.
- FREE Yard waste labels are available at the following locations: City Hall (150 W. Jefferson Street) & Joliet Jewel Foods Stores (1401 W. Jefferson St., 1537 N. Larkin Avenue & 2480 Il. Rt. 59). Yard Waste labels do not need to be placed on the paper yard waste bags, only on the containers.