      Weather Alert

City of Joliet Announces Precautionary Boil Order

Feb 1, 2021 @ 1:00pm

The city of Joliet has announced a precautionary water boil order after multiple water main repairs in the city over the last 48 hours. The repairs took place on Fairview Avenue, between Garvin Street and Woodruff Avenue. During the repairs, a possible cross contamination may have occurred. A precautionary boil order is issued until the water can be confirmed safe to drink.

Customers affected by the water main repairs on Fairview Avenue, between Garvin Street, and Woodruff Avenue, should boil water at least FIVE minutes before using for cooking or drinking purposes. Affected neighborhoods include Bee Dee Highlands, Chestnut Pointe, Edge Creek, Forest Park, Liberty Meadows, Maple Springs, Neufairfield, Parkwood, Pine Needle, Ridgewood, Springview, Thunder Ridge, and Weston Way Area Water Customers.

The BOIL ORDER will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. The laboratory testing takes a minimum of 18 hours before results are available. Repairs and sampling are expected to be completed this afternoon. You will receive notification once the order has been lifted.

