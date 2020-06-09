City of Chicago cancels Lollapalooza 2020
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesThe 2020 edition of Lollapalooza has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Chicago announced Tuesday.
In lieu of the in-person festival, which was scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 2, a press release promises that Lolla will be holding a livestream over those same days. More details about the virtual event will be announced next month.
“We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned,” festival organizers say in a statement. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.”
“Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021,” the statement continues. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”
Lollapalooza was founded by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival. It’s been held in Chicago’s Grant Park since 2005.
By Josh Johnson
