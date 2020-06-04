City Hall Reopened to the Public after Closure Due to COVID-19
Lockport City Hall is reopened to the public resuming regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, June 1, 2020. The City has put several measures in place to promote public safety, consistent with current guidelines and best practices. Upon visiting City Buildings, residents and visitors should expect a few changes. Below are some of the key changes that visitors should be aware of and prepare for in advance of their visit:
Customer Service Counters
- Safety shields have been installed to create a barrier between residents and staff at the two primary customer service counters in the Finance/Water Department and the Community & Economic Development Department.
- Only one visitor at a time will be able to receive assistance at the front counters of each department; signs will be posted informing the next visitor where to wait, at a safe distance from the doorway, until they can receive assistance.
Face Coverings
- All visitors to City buildings will be required to wear a face covering for their protection and the protection of others.
Social distancing of at least six feet is to be maintained between non-household individuals.