City Girls release new album ‘City On Lock’ featuring Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Doja Cat & more

Prince Williams/WireimageCity Girls has had the City On Lock since their long-awaited album was leaked over the weekend.
Quality Control ladies Yung Miami and JT decided to release the album after it surfaced online on Saturday.
Their sophomore effort features appearances from Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and more, and includes the visual for the official single, “Jobs.”
Fans went crazy on social media over the duo’s collab with the formerly canceled Doja Cat. One fan wrote, “I hate Twitter! Yall went in on Doja Cat and canceled her, now yall happy she on the new city girls song!”
City On Lock follows City Girls’ 2018 debut, Girl Code, featuring their chart-topping singles “Act Up” and “Twerk,” the latter featuring Cardi B.
As we head into the BET Awards this weekend, City Girls are nominated for Best Group and the HER Award for the girl-power anthem “Melanin.” featuring Ciara, Ester Dean and La La. The virtual celebration will air June 28th on CBS.
By Rachel George
