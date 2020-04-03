City Council Meeting Moving Forward with Changes
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has announced that the Joliet City Council will still hold their scheduled council meeting on April 7th with some changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Council members will be able to participate via video chat if there are any council members who do not want to leave their homes.
The meeting will be closed to the public but will be available online or on local tv. Public comment will still be taking place with options of either phoning in your question or emailing your public comment to publiccomment@joliet.gov.