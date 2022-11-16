CITGO Provides Grant to Enhance I & M Trail Connection

Unless a rider knows exactly where they are going, finding the connection between the 3.26 mile Centennial Trail and the 11 mile Gaylord Donnelley Trail can be a bit challenging. Now, thanks to a grant from CITGO, the route that goes along and under the 135th Street bridge will be well marked and include a number of amenities to liven up the ride.

“CITGO is proud to support this bike trail project and we understand what a difference this connection will make to our surrounding communities,” stated Dennis Willig, Vice President and General Manager CITGO Lemont Refinery.

The master plan for the project includes new walkways and curbs, street graphics, a parking area, benches, a bike repair station, directional signage, new landscaping, and a mural under the bridge. The plan also calls for a branch of the path to connect to the Romeoville Metra station.

“We are always looking to improve our pathways and this connection is a tremendous opportunity for improvement,” said Mayor John Noak. “CITGO continues to be a wonderful community partner and, in this case, a great regional one as well.”

This new connection will effectively create a link of 14.5 miles of continuous, scenic pathway, allowing someone to travel from Lemont to Joliet. And while the project itself is in Romeoville, the grant money will cooperatively be used by the Village of Romeoville, the City of Lockport, and the Will County Forest Preserve to develop and maintain the connection.