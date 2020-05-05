Cinco de Mayo – What We Commemorate and Why We Celebrate
Although celebrating Cinco de Mayo is big in American culture, the holiday isn’t celebrated widely in Mexico.
May 5th signifies the day in 1862 that the Mexican army defeated the French army.
The war was over money and land that the French sought from Mexico, as repayment for debt Mexico owed.
Some often think Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico’s independence… However, that day is celebrated on September 16th.
According to many leaders in the spirit industry, Cinco de Mayo is America’s way of celebrating Mexican culture and drinking a lot of tequila. The commercialization of Cinco de Mayo started in the 80s for promotion. But it continues, today, as the unofficial start of Summer.