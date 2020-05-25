Cicadas Are Making Their 17-Year Invasion
Mowing the grass red lawn mower
It’s about to get noisy across much of the U.S., as cicadas make their 17-year invasion.
While cicadas hatch every year, a massive population (known as ‘Brood IX’) makes its appearance every 17 years, beginning in May and peaking in June.
It’s already happening in areas like North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Cicadas live for 13 to 17 years, underground, before they emerge – for just a few days – to mate, before they die. Their loud buzzing can reach 90 decibels – comparable to a lawnmower.
The last appearance of Brood IX was in 2003.