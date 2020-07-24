      Weather Alert

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome their second child, Win Harrison Wilson

Jul 24, 2020 @ 2:30pm

Scott Clarke / ESPN ImagesCongratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson who won Thursday welcomed their second child together, Win Harrison Wilson. 

Ciara shared a video clip on her Instagram Friday from the hospital of her holding the family’s newest addition, who weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz. She sings “Happy Birthday to You” to her “sunshine,” while wearing a face mask. 

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Russell shared a selfie with Ciara and Win from the hospital on his Instagram. 

Win is Ciara’s second child with Russell; they also share 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara has a 6-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship. 

The couple, who wed in 2016, first announced they were expecting for the second time in January, with Ciara revealing her baby bump in a stunning photo from her vacation in Turks & Caicos.  Then in April, the family revealed they were having a boy with a blue confetti cannon, as her son Future jumped for joy over the idea of having a younger brother.  “Yes!” Future yells in excitement in the video. 

Congratulations on the new edition to their growing family!

By Rachel George
