Christopher Nolan Reveals If He Would Direct Another Superhero Movie Or Not

Christopher Nolan recently addressed the idea of doing another superhero movie and revealed if he would be interested in directing another one or not.

Nolan said, “It’s addictive to tell stories in cinema. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s very fun. It’s something you feel driven to do, and so it’s a little hard to imagine voluntarily stopping.”

He continued, “But I also see … Quentin’s point has always been that – and he never, very graciously, he’s never specific about the films he’s talking about or whatever – but he’s looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can’t live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn’t exist.”

He added, “And I think that’s a very purest point of view. It’s the point of view of a cinephile who prizes film history.”

Nolan shared that he has no interest in directing another superhero movie and won’t be starting any new projects until the writers’ and actors’ strike is over.

Which director would you deem as the greatest director of superhero movies of all time and why?