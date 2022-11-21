Christmas Trees Decorated by Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Luke Bryan at Opryland

Christmas present under a tree

As part of Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville’s 39th annual A Country Christmas event, Universal Music Group Nashville is hosting Parade of Trees, a display featuring Christmas trees decorated by Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, along with George Strait, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Bryan, Maddie & Tae, Sam Hunt and Tyler Hubbard.

Along with their trees, country music’s biggest stars have each donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences (fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise and more). They’re all meant for auction, to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. Proceeds raised will provide scholarships and mental health services for children who have lost a parent, in the line of duty – including a new collaboration with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the local Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Reba said, “The holidays are a special time when people come together to celebrate and be thankful for their blessings. This holiday season, I’m thankful I can help raise awareness for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports the children and families of first responders who risk their lives every day to serve our communities. I hope everyone will go to charitystars.com/paradeoftrees to enter to win, and support the families of this wonderful organization.”

The Parade of Trees is on display in the resort’s Garden Conservatory and Cascades Atrium, now until January 10th. Each VIP experience will be available for bid, online, at CharityStars.com/ParadeOfTrees – also until January 10th.

Themes and experiences this year include: