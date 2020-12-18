Christmas Parade Sunday, “What A Lot of People Need Right Now”
2020 has been a year to forget for many people. That’s why Sunday’s Christmas Parade seems like a great idea! Roy Gregory had a chance to talk to Mike Avino (who works at Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood). Mike explains that a lot of people are in need of a “pick me up” this year!
Line up at the C.W. Avery YMCA 15120 Wallin Dr, Plainfield, IL 60544 around 4:30pm on Sunday 12/20, head out by 5:30pm right onto 126 to Lockport St. Right on Rt. 59 south until Theodore Right to River Rd. then left on river to Timbers of Shorewood for a drive-thru then back on to River south (left) to Black Rd. Left to Alden Estates of Shorewood left for another drive-thru then back to Black Rd. Left to Rt.59 Right to Jefferson (52) and end in the Skooter’s parking lot not before we do a drive around the building and maybe have some Christmas cheer!
Please feel free to chime in and share your ideas!! I’m so excited I even have a special “float” planned. So have a heart and spare an hour to bring some smiles to more than just the family’s. The best Christmas present would be a full heart knowing all of us of us who were once strangers who just met 9 months ago and now we are all one big CRAZY parade family! So let’s try and spread the love we have for OUR Family and uplift the spirts of our first responders, our essential works, the men and women who brave going out every day to be able to support their family! And let’s not forget family’s who lost a loved one during theses crazy times. This just may be what some one needs. If you would like to partake in the festivities or find out more info here’s the link to Mike’s Facebook Page.