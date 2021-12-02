Christmas 2021:  122 Million People Plan Holiday Travel – That’s Up Over 13-Percent

Are you traveling for Christmas this year? A holiday travel survey, released by The Vacationer, reveals some 122 million American adults will take a trip to celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, or Kwanzaa.
Though it’s worth noting that the survey was administered on October 17th—before the World Health Organization identified and named the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The survey results show a 13.54-percent increase of the number of Americans who say they intend to travel to a “vacation destination or gathering,” compared to last year. This also seems to indicate that some folks will still refrain from travelling, during pandemic, or the number might be higher.
Most say they plan to travel by car (60.7%), more than a third (37.15%) say they plan to travel between one and 99 miles, and many (40%) say they expect to spend $500 or less on gas, flights, hotels, tickets and other festive events.
