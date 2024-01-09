Chris Young’s new album, ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights,’ will be his “largest album to date”

Chris Young fans: The wait for a new album is finally over.

Chris has announced that Young Love & Saturday Nights, his follow-up to 2021’s Famous Friends, will be released on March 22.

The highly anticipated project will contain 18 songs, including the title track, which serves as the album’s lead single.

“My ninth studio album, 18 tracks, my largest album to date. ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ is yours on March 22nd,” Chris announced on social media. He also revealed the album cover and a snippet of “Right Now,” a new song that he’ll drop Friday, January 12.

Young Love & Saturday Nights is available for presave now.

