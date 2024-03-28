98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Young’s mugshot could appear on a T-shirt

March 28, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Would you buy a T-shirt with Chris Young‘s mugshot if he endorsed it?

The “Aw Naw” singer took to Instagram recently to tease a new merch item: an orange T-shirt with his mugshot printed on the front and him holding up a “DISMISSED” sign. 

“Let’s go!!!! #newmerch,” Chris captioned his Instagram post. The boomerang video, soundtracked to a snippet of his song “Double Down,” also shows Chris laughing while holding up the T-shirt.

Chris was arrested on January 22 at a Nashville bar after he allegedly assaulted a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk later said his office had “reviewed all evidence in the case and determined all charged will be dismissed.”

Will Chris’ mugshot drop on his merch store? You can follow his socials to find out.

Chris’ latest album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arrived March 22 and features its title track, which is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

