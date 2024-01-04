98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Young teases long-awaited confidential news

January 4, 2024 3:46PM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s no secret that Chris Young‘s been in the studio working hard on his next album. But now, he may be readying to share details about the project, which includes its release date.

“2023 was fun but I’m thinkin’ 2024 might be better,” Chris captioned his Instagram video.

While the video has Chris spilling some long-awaited news, the bummer is that all the important details are bleeped out with the word “confidential” flashing across the screen.

“What’s up you guys? I just wanted to let you know that my new,” Chris says, before bleeping the information. The clip continues with him seemingly name-dropping several tracks before ending abruptly just as the release date is shared.

You can check out the video in full now on Chris’ Instagram.

Chris is approaching the top 40 on the country charts with “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” the first preview of his upcoming project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Gifts You Don't Want? Do THIS.

Recent Posts