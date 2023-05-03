CHRIS YOUNG SINGS ABOUT LOOKING FOR LOVE

Chris Young is climbing the charts with the first taste of music from his upcoming album. The song is called “Looking For You,” and he tells us the idea came from a relatable experience. “This actually just came from a place of sometimes you’re looking for love and can’t find it, and then sometimes you’re like, ‘I give up,’ and it just smacks you in the face like a freight train out of nowhere, and I think a lot of people have been through that before where they just see somebody walk in even if they were looking for it or not looking for it they just find someone and it’s like, ‘This is perfect,’ and so that was kind of the genesis of the idea of this song.”

“Looking For You” climbs inside the Top 30 on the Mediabase chart this week.

Chris returns to the road this week with shows this weekend in Pala, Sacramento and Ventura, CA.

CHECK IT OUT