CHRIS YOUNG SAYS HIS DOG IS ON THE MEND

<Chris Young is sharing a health update on his dog, Porter, after a social media post earlier this week showed a picture of the pup looking sad with Chris writing in part, “Well @porterthedog has had me at the vet all day.” Fans were concerned about Porter, but he’s much better, as Chris tells us: “I didn’t mean to freak everybody out, my dog Porter is okay. He just got really really sick. I’m not sure if he ate something, something got stuck in his intestines but there were X rays, and there was medicine. I’ve got a awesome that here in Nashville so he is doing much much better so thank you guys for the love and all the outreach and the questions and checking in on him but he’s doing well.”
Chris has plenty of time to spend with Porter making sure he’s healthy before they return to the road for a show in Atmore, AL on August 6th.
Chris continues closing in on the top of the country charts with his latest single, “At The End of A Bar,” featuring Mitchell Tenpenny.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic)
A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic)