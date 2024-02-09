Chris Young Raises The Bar With Electric Late-Night Anthem, ‘Double Down’

Chris Young wants you to get excited about his new music.

The singer has shared another glimpse into his forthcoming album, ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights,’ with his brand-new song, “Double Down.”

Young took to instagram to share that he had decided to fast track the song’s release as a way to say thank you to his fans for their support.

“I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it and again, I appreciate you, I love you, thank you,” he shared on Instagram.

What do you think of his new song?