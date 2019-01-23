Chris Young – Raised on Country

When Chris Young was penning his new single, “Raised on Country,” with co-writers Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe, he had a pretty good feeling about it: “We were like, ‘You know, we really want just kind of a country anthem,’ and those are so hard to write because it seems like they’d be super obvious, but you just got to come at it in the perfect way. And from the minute we started writing this song, we knew we were on to something.”