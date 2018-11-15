Chris Young may be ready to move on…

Chris Young scored the 11th No. 1 single of his career as “Hangin’ On”, his second single from the Losing Sleep LP to hit No. 1, following the title track in February.

AND he has eight more more possible singles from that album but, he may be ready to move on. Chris treated his fans via Twitter to a sample of a new tune, “Raised On Country,” that name-drops some of his heroes, including George Strait and Willie Nelson.