CHRIS YOUNG, KANE BROWN HAVE MOST-PLAYED COUNTRY SONG OF YEAR

Chris said, “It’s pretty incredible when you get to write/record/produce a song that not only makes people want to sing along with you at concerts, but also becomes the most played Billboard country song of the entire year. I couldn’t be any happier that ‘Famous Friends’ will go into the record books for this, and that I get to celebrate it alongside my buddy Kane Brown.”
“Famous Friends’ is the title track of Chris’ eighth studio album which was released in August. The project also includes collaborations with Lauren Alaina (“Town Ain’t Big Enough”) and Mitchell Tenpenny on Chris’ new single, “At The End Of A Bar.”
