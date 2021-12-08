      Weather Alert

CHRIS YOUNG, KANE BROWN HAVE MOST-PLAYED COUNTRY SONG OF YEAR

Dec 8, 2021 @ 8:34am
Chris Young and Kane Brown top the Billboard year end Country Airplay Songs chart with their multi-week Number One, “Famous Friends.” In addition to being the most-played song at country radio, the track has also earned accolades for #5 Billboard Hot Country Songs in 2021 and #39 Billboard Radio Songs all genre year end chart.

Chris said, “It’s pretty incredible when you get to write/record/produce a song that not only makes people want to sing along with you at concerts, but also becomes the most played Billboard country song of the entire year. I couldn’t be any happier that ‘Famous Friends’ will go into the record books for this, and that I get to celebrate it alongside my buddy Kane Brown.”

“Famous Friends’ is the title track of Chris’ eighth studio album which was released in August. The project also includes collaborations with Lauren Alaina (“Town Ain’t Big Enough”) and Mitchell Tenpenny on Chris’ new single, “At The End Of A Bar.”

 

